The yin to his yang. President Barack Obama paid tribute to first lady Michelle Obama on her 53rd birthday Tuesday, January 17.



POTUS, 55, posted a sweet message to his Twitter account. "To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you," he wrote.

The commander in chief, who is leaving the White House following his second term this week, posted a sentimental photo too. The throwback pic shows the couple riding in a golf cart following their first inaugural ball in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2009.

Late last year, Barack opened up about his longtime love in her Vogue December 2016 cover story. "Michelle never asked to be first lady. Like a lot of political spouses, the role was thrust upon her," he said. "But I always knew she'd be incredible at it and put her own unique stamp on the job. That's because who you see is who she is — the brilliant, funny, generous woman who, for whatever reason, agreed to marry me."

FLOTUS has always had fun on her big day. In 2014, when she turned 50, stars such as Beyoncé, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder took part in an epic dance party at the White House.

Michelle even joked about the milestone via Twitter. "Excited to join Barack in the 50+ club today...check out my @AARP card!" she captioned a photo of herself holding up her new plastic.



