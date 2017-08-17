TOP 5

STORIES

News

Barcelona Terror Attack: Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez and More React

By Us Weekly Staff
Barack Obama speaks at the opening Keynote during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Long Center on March 11, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SXSW

Following a terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday, August 16, celebrities have taken to social media to express their thoughts, prayers and condolences. The attack, in which a van plowed into a crowd of people in the city’s Las Ramblas area, killed at least 13 people and injured more than 80, CNN reports. Two suspects have been arrested for the attacks, according to the regional president of Catalonia. 

“Terrorists will never defeat a united people that loves freedom over barbarism," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday. "The whole of Spain is with the victims and [their] families.”

Shortly after news broke of the horrific incident, people including Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Donald Trump and more offered their support for those affected. 

"Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona,” Obama, 56, wrote. "Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo." 

DeGeneres added: “All my love to Barcelona today.”

See more reactions to the tragedy below:












Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.