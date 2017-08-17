Following a terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday, August 16, celebrities have taken to social media to express their thoughts, prayers and condolences. The attack, in which a van plowed into a crowd of people in the city’s Las Ramblas area, killed at least 13 people and injured more than 80, CNN reports. Two suspects have been arrested for the attacks, according to the regional president of Catalonia.

“Terrorists will never defeat a united people that loves freedom over barbarism," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday. "The whole of Spain is with the victims and [their] families.”

David Ramos/Getty Images

Shortly after news broke of the horrific incident, people including Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Donald Trump and more offered their support for those affected.



"Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona,” Obama, 56, wrote. "Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo."

DeGeneres added: “All my love to Barcelona today.”

See more reactions to the tragedy below:

I ❤️ #Barcellona and the beautiful people who are the spirit of that city. All my thoughts and prayers are with you today. Stay strong! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) August 17, 2017





Enviándole mucho amor y paz a la gran ciudad de #Barcelona y toda su gente hermosa. #barcelonaContigo #barcelonaAmbTu❤️ — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 17, 2017





All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 17, 2017





Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017





My thoughts with those injured in #Barcelona. — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) August 17, 2017





Sending all my love to Barcelona and those affected by this horrible tragedy pic.twitter.com/U4Y8Oi3Q2y — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 17, 2017





Sending love and prayers to the people of Barcelona... — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) August 17, 2017





The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017









Sending all the love and light to #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ql4zzreepE — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 17, 2017





My heart goes out to the victims of the attack in #Barcelona. Our prayers are with you all. — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 17, 2017





Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 17, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.