Jeremy Jackson has been sentenced to jail and five years probation as part of a plea deal after he stabbed a woman in a 2015 incident in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

The Baywatch alum, 36, was sentenced to 270 days in the L.A. County Jail, but he will only spend 161 days behind bars because the judge gave him a 109-day credit, according to the outlet. Without the plea deal, he reportedly could have faced up to seven years in jail.



TMZ reported that Jackson must also complete 52 anger management classes and 52 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, in addition to staying sober. If he completes the judge's requirements, his felony charge could reportedly drop down to a misdemeanor.

The actor was arrested for the incident after he got into an argument with an unidentified woman near her home in L.A. in August 2015, TMZ reported at the time. The victim claimed Jackson stabbed her in the back, arm and leg before fleeing to a nearby hotel.

Jackson was previously arrested in April 2015 for allegedly stabbing a man. He was never charged for the altercation and claimed his actions were in self-defense.



