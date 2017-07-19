My ride or die, 3 years strong ❤️ A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Three years down! Behati Prinsloo celebrated her wedding anniversary to Adam Levine with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, July 19.

"My ride or die,” the model, 28, wrote alongside a black and white photo of the duo, in which Prinsloo looks at Levine as he stares intensely at the camera. "3 years strong ❤️.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in July 2014 that the couple married in Los Cabos, Mexico, in front of nearly 300 guests, with pal Jonah Hill acting as the officiant. "Adam knew that he was putting himself good hands by having Jonah officiate,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. "He and Behati set out to make this the most fun wedding that anybody had ever experienced and they truly did just that."

Months after they said “I do,” Levine gushed over married life during a September 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I never really thought I would adore it. It's so trippy. I'm a child. How did this happen?" the Maroon 5 frontman said at the time of his marital bliss. "I use that word [wife] right now a lot. I say it for no reason. I say it a lot — 'Wife wife wife,' I love it. I even changed her number in my phone to ‘Wife.'"



Though the couple often gushes over each other on social media, there has been one point of contention in their marriage: their 10-month-old daughter Dusty’s first word. “I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard,” Levine told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in March. “You do slip it into every single thing you say. Like if she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. Look how cute you are. Dada.’”



Levine added: "I’m working super hard on it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish, but we’ll see.”

