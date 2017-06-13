She had a change of heart! Bella Hadid showed support for her ex boyfriend The Weeknd by “liking" The Shade Room's Instagram post displaying his recent Forbes cover on Monday, June 12. After the comments section of the post was flooded by eagle-eyed fans who captured the subtle move, Hadid appeared to have removed her “like" from the photo.

Hadid, 20, and The Weeknd, 27, split in November 2016 after nearly two years of dating. "They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to singer told Us Weekly at the time. “They really tried to make it work.” Weeks later, they both appeared at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show where Hadid walked the runway and the “Starboy” singer performed.



In January, after The Weeknd was first spotted kissing girlfriend Selena Gomez, Hadid contacted her ex to warn him about his new relationship. “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” a Hadid pal told Us at the time. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

Although the super model has unfollowed her ex and Gomez on Instagram, she has spoken kindly of him following their split. "I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him,” Hadid told Teen Vogue of The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, in February. "Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

