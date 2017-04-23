She’ll always be her mom’s No.1 fan! Bella Hadid paid tribute to her mom Yolanda Hadid in a sweet post to Instagram on Saturday, April 22, calling the former model “tough as nails.”



“Mommy, I’m so proud of you for opening up about a very important and sensitive part of our lives,” the 20-year-old model captioned a stunning image of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's upcoming book, which documents her battle with Lyme disease. “You didn’t choose this path for yourself, nor did you choose to victimize yourself. Instead you continued to raise me, my brother and sister in the best way possible, wrote a book to help all of those suffering around the world, and slowly but surely found your happiness again.”

Yolanda, 53, underwent surgery to ease some of the symptoms of Lyme disease last August, documenting the process for fans. The reality star was first diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder in 2012. She revealed in October 2015 that her children Bella and Anwar, 17, also live with the disease.

“I know how hard it was for me to see how much you struggled in the past few years and vice-versa, but to see others constantly judge you and doubt you while you were down was even worse,” the Dior model continued. “… My whole life, I never saw you anything less than 'tough as nails' so every time you would look at me with tears in your eyes, pain in your bones, bruises on your body from all the needles, in the fetal position, and ask me when this would all be over... I would always say ‘it will be over soon mommy’ without never really knowing the answer.”

Bella added that she is “so proud” of her mom for writing candidly about her struggles with Lyme disease in her book, Believe Me, which is due for release in September.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

“Thank you for being so strong and speaking up about our journey. I am so proud and I love you ❤️,” she concluded her lengthy post.

In June 2016, Yolanda announced her decision to leave RHOBH after four seasons to focus on her health.

"I would have loved a more graceful exit than 'Season 6' but sometimes we don't get to control the ending of the chapters in our life," she wrote to her nearly 2 million followers at the time. "I am leaving what's over without denying its past importance in my life. I believe that every exit is a new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my @Bravotv Family as I continue to focus on my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our Home."

