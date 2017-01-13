goodnight🌙 love and light to you all..happy to be home💛 A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Showing him what he’s missing? Bella Hadid shared a racy swimsuit video after news that her ex The Weeknd has moved on with Selena Gomez.



The model, 20, posted a Boomerang of herself posing in the mirror in a high-rise, low-cut black swimsuit that showed off major sideboob. “goodnight🌙 love and light to you all..happy to be home💛,” she captioned the Thursday, January 12, Instagram post.



Earlier this week, Hadid unfollowed the “Hands to Myself” singer, 24, on Instagram after pics of the pop star making out with The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) emerged. Gomez and The Weeknd, 26, were photographed kissing and putting their arms around each other while leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Tuesday, January 10. According to an onlooker, the surprising new couple arrived at the Italian hot spot around 9 p.m. and dined in a private back room for nearly three hours.

“They came out and they were so happy,” the eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.”



Their new romance comes just a few months after the Victoria’s Secret model and the “Starboy” crooner split in November. At the time, a source close to the Grammy winner told Us that they couldn’t make it work due to their conflicting schedules.



Hadid and The Weeknd seem to be amicable exes, though. The pair crossed paths at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in a viral, talked-about moment, and Hadid later gushed about the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer on Instagram. “Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet. You KILLED it, as always😍 ❤️,” she wrote.

