It was never mad love between Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. But now the singer’s budding romance with The Weeknd is causing major bad blood.

Though The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) and Hadid amicably ended their 18-month relationship in November, the 20-year-old model “is pissed” about his budding romance with a fellow member of Taylor Swift’s girl squad, a Hadid friend reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!



Indeed, after photos of the new duo surfaced January 11, Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram. Then she posted a series of pointed images, including a January 12 sideboob-baring selfie and a January 14 shot of herself flashing the middle finger.

Friends since at least November 2015, when they both performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in NYC, Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, got together innocently enough. While recording music after completing a three-month rehab stint for depression and health issues related to lupus in November, Gomez received some help from the “Starboy” singer. “They started hanging as friends and it became romantic,” explains a Gomez insider. “They’re working on very sexy music, so it spilled over.”



But Hadid has taken note of Gomez’s pattern. (Refresher: In January 2015, Gomez romanced Zedd while recording “I Want You to Know,” and a year later she hooked up with collaborator Charlie Puth.) “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” says the Hadid pal. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”



