But did she applaud? Bella Hadid attended the same event as her ex The Weeknd on Wednesday, January 18, one week after he was spotted kissing Selena Gomez.

The pair both made an appearance at a memorial concert in honor of A$AP Yams at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The ASAP Mob founder died of an overdose at age 26 in January 2015.



The "Starboy" singer, 26, performed onstage while Hadid, 20, hung back with fellow model Kendall Jenner in the audience. Jenner's rapper beau A$AP Rocky was also in attendance.

Courtesy of Ben Baller/Instagram

Celebrity jeweler Ben Baller posted photos of The Weeknd and Hadid on his Instagram page. However, it is unclear if the pair actually crossed paths. "My boy Abel came to bless the stage XO," he captioned one pic. In a second snapshot, Hadid looked right into the camera and appeared to be wearing a black crop top.

As Us Weekly exclusively reveals in this week's issue, Hadid "is pissed" that The Weeknd has moved on with Gomez, 24. "Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him," a Hadid pal told Us. "He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her."

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Republic Records

The Weeknd and Gomez's romance began while they were working in the studio together. Earlier this week, Gomez was photographed in West Hollywood listening to his Starboy album on her phone. "They started hanging as friends, and it became romantic," a Gomez insider told Us. "They’re working on very sexy music, so it spilled over."

The Weeknd and Hadid split in November after dating for nearly two years. While still with Hadid, The Weeknd performed with Gomez at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in NYC in November 2015.

For more on Hadid's take on The Weeknd and Gomez, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



