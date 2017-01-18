Bella Thorne and Greg Sulkin attend the MTV and Dimension TV premiere of "Scream" at the Los Angeles Film Festival on June 14, 2015 in L.A. Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage.com

Nope, not his. Bella Thorne took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17, to defend ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin’s alleged nude leaks, telling her followers that she does not recognize the male anatomy in question.

When a fan shared photos of a chiseled torso and one of a guy holding his penis — calling them “Gregg Sulkin’s nudes” — the Duff actress, 19, stood up for her former beau, whose face doesn’t appear in either shot.



“Haha I'm telling you this isn't greggs d--k,” Thorne wrote.

The Disney Channel alum’s tweet was met with mixed reactions. While some applauded her for having Sulkin’s back, most were appalled that she retweeted a photo of someone else’s genitals. Fans urged Thorne to delete the tweet, and shared numerous memes and GIFs expressing their shock and disappointment.



As previously reported, Thorne and the hunky Brit, 24, called it quits on their romance in August after dating for more than a year. At the time, both stars opened up about their decision to part ways in a joint statement to Us Weekly.

“After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship,” the former couple told Us. “We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together. Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now this would be best.”



In June 2015, the former Shake It Up star raved to Us about why she loved Sulkin so much. “He’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met,” she told Us. “He’s so kind, so sweet. He’s very caring even when he doesn’t need to be. … And I think maybe it’s because he’s raised in such a great way with British manners.”



After ending things with the Faking It actor, the redheaded beauty — who came out as bisexual last year — dated Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey and was recently linked to singer Charlie Puth.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



