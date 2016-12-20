Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne in Miami on Dec. 18. Credit: INSTARimages

Really shaking it up! Bella Thorne was spotted kissing Charlie Puth during a romantic Sunday, December 18, stroll on a Miami beach — even though she never confirmed a split with her flame Tyler Posey.

The former Disney star, 19, and the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” crooner, 25, could not keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed a PDA-filled seaside date. Thorne, clad in black above-the-knee boots, an underboob-baring crop top and denim daisy dukes, smooched her rumored new beau — dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and black board shorts — in front of dozens of beachgoers.



On Saturday, December 17, the night before their daytime outing, the Shake It Up alum and Puth walked the red carpet together at the Miami stop on the 2016 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. The Grammy-nominated singer put his hand over Thorne’s shoulder as the duo smiled for photographers.



Thorne’s romance with Puth — who was previously linked to duet partner Selena Gomez — comes just months after she was still hot and heavy with Posey, 25, who she began dating back in September. On October 16, the “Jersey” singer took to Snapchat to share a racy photo of herself wearing nothing but a bra and the Teen Wolf heartthrob’s underwear. “His boxers,” she captioned the pic.



During an October 11 Q&A with Maxim, the redhead beauty, who confirmed she is bisexual via Twitter back in August, opened up about what she looks for in a love interest.



"Somebody who gets you,” she explained to the men’s magazine. “That relationship where somebody's just completely accepted who I am as a person and is just like, 'F--k it!' I love that."



