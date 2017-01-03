A starry night, indeed! The 2017 Golden Globes are less than a week away, and Us Weekly can exclusively confirm two more huge stars who will take the stage to present: Ben Affleck and Jessica Chastain.

The pair join Drew Barrymore, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Mandy Moore, Amy Schumer, and Sofia Vergara — just a few of the many celebs who will be handing out statuettes at the first big Hollywood bash of 2017.



Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon will host the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, January 8, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. It will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, right after the official preshow, The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live, which will stream live on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. ET.



CJ Rivera/FilmMagic; George Pimentel/WireImage

And, of course, there's one more A-lister set to grace the scene: Meryl Streep, who, with eight Golden Globe Awards to her name, is this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree for her lifetime of work.



Dale Robinette

The full list of 2017 nominees was announced on Monday, December 12, by Kendrick, 31, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle. La La Land leads the pack with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical; Best Actress (Emma Stone) and Best Actor (Ryan Gosling), while Natalie Portman (Jackie), Amy Adams (Arrival), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) are all contenders as well.

