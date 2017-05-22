Ben Higgins Reacts to Ashley Iaconetti Dating Rumors

Nope, still not a thing! Ben Higgins confirmed on Monday, May 22, during an interview with Ryan Seacrest that he’s not rebounding with fellow Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti following his recent split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell.

"Ashley is great. She’s [just] a good friend and a great cohost and your cohost can be a friend as well, can we all agree?” Higgins, 29, explained to Seacrest after he and Iaconetti, 29, were spotted at a Bryan Adams concert in L.A. on Saturday, May 20.

As previously reported, Ianconetti exclusively told Us that they’re just pals and are working together on a new iHeart podcast, which is why they attended the concert together.



“Totally just friends!" Ianconetti, who competed for Chris Soules' heart on season 19, told Us. "We went with our podcast manager at iHeart and other friends." (Their podcast, Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous, premieres on the iHeartRadio app on Tuesday, May 23.)

As for Bushnell, Higgins told Seacrest that the premiere of the podcast was planned well before they announced their split on May 15.

"[Ashley and I] started planning this podcast months ago way before any of this [separation news] happened ... It's going to be a lot of things. It's going to kind of be a lifestyle podcast that just has a lot of fun, great interviews," Higgins concluded, adding that he and Bushnell are still on friendly terms.

