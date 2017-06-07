Surprise! Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin discreetly tied the knot over the weekend in New York. Sources close to the couple confirm to Us Weekly the Gotham costars, both 31, said “I do” at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in Brooklyn, New York.



The O.C. alum and Baccarin surprised fans by going public with their romance in September 2015 after meeting on set of the Fox drama in 2014. In March 2016 they welcomed their first child together, daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan.

In November 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were engaged after Baccarin showed off her new diamond ring at the 2016 Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.



Baccarin was previously married to Austin Chick. Together they share a son named Julius, 3. The exes had a messy split after Chick claimed in September 2015 that he and the Deadpool star weren’t separated when she conceived her daughter with McKenzie. In court documents at the time, Baccarin revealed her plans to marry McKenzie.



