Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, has been hit with additional stalking charges. A spokesperson for the New York District Attorney’s Office told Us Weekly that Hoppy was arraigned on one count of stalking in the third degree and one count of stalking in the fourth degree on Tuesday, June 27.

Hoppy, 46, was arrested in January after the Real Housewives of New York City star, also 46, claimed that her ex-husband threatened to “destroy” her after showing up at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn’s school. Frankel was granted a temporary restraining order and Hoppy was charged with one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count of stalking in the fourth degree.

Frankel’s attorney reportedly supplied the court with documents on Tuesday that included 160 unwanted texts from Hoppy, according to the Dailymail.



The former couple tied the knot in 2010, and their bitter public divorce battle lasted from 2012 until 2016.

The court also extended Frankel’s order of protection against Hoppy, who is expected to appear in court again on August 8.

Hoppy’s lawyer Alex Spiro told Us Weekly they’ve filed a motion to dismiss. “We deny the allegations and will answer them in court,” Spiro told Us.

