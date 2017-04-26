Guillermo Bosch/INFphoto.com

Taking it to trial. Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, will have to endure a trial this summer to face stalking and harassment charges brought against him by the Real Housewives of New York City star, RadarOnline.com reports.

The pharmaceutical sales executive, 46, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, April 26, and the judge ordered that Frankel’s prior restraining order against Hoppy will stay in effect. He will return to the NYC court for a trial beginning on June 27.

Hoppy previously rejected a plea deal in the case last month. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly in March that Hoppy’s attorney Alex Spiro turned down the prosecution’s offer for his client to plead guilty to the harassment violation and attend an anger management program.

John Nacion Imaging/startraksphoto.com

The Skinnygirl mogul, 46, and Hoppy split in December 2012, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until July 2016. The former couple share a 6-year-old daughter, Bryn.

The legal proceedings began when Hoppy was arrested on January 27 after he allegedly contacted Frankel “numerous times via email and FaceTime, and approached [the] victim making verbal threats,” an NYPD spokesperson told Us. According to the police report, the former couple also got into an argument on January 17 at their daughter’s Manhattan school. The reality star claimed that her ex said, “You can play your game. It doesn’t matter. You can get 10 lawyers. There’s nothing you can do to stop me. You’ll be sorry.”

Hoppy has denied all the allegations against him. His former attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb, previously told Us, “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and he intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!