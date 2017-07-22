#MomsNightOut. Just a little over a month after welcoming twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé was spotted looking great while enjoying herself at the FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles on Friday, July 21.



The hot mama, 35, attended the concert with sister Solange Knowles and was seen dancing during Missy Elliott’s performance, and the rapper gave her famous friend a shout-out from the stage.

In a video posted on Twitter, Bey dances enthusiastically while Elliott performs her song “I’m Better.” Elliot’s set brought out many celebrities, including Katy Perry and Janet Jackson.

Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Later, the Knowles sisters posed for a photo with Elliott, 46, which the “Get Ur Freak On” singer posted on Instagram with a caption that read, “My good sis solange & my sis Bey have always shown me love from day 1! I’m humbled #fyffest” with accompanying crown and praying hands emojis.

While Beyoncé has kept a relatively low profile since the twin’s birth on June 13, this wasn’t the first time she has stepped out: The Grammy winner also accompanied Jay-Z to a listening party for Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa on July 13.

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy in February by posting a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing lingerie while cradling her baby bump in front of a floral arch. Earlier this month, she shared the first photo of her adorable newborns and officially revealed their names, captioning the pic, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today” alongside emojis depicting her 5-person family with praying hands and a heart. The post has garnered more than nine million “likes” on Instagram.

