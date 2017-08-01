Sitting courtside, Houston Rockets give her high-fives? Beyoncé is interested in buying a stake in the Houston Rockets, Bloomberg reports. According to the outlet, the 35-year-old pop superstar is considering investing in her hometown NBA team.



The basketball team's owner, Les Alexander, announced in July that he was selling the franchise, which he purchased in 1993 for $85 million. Forbes recently reported that the team is valued at $1.65 billion. However, due to the Rockets' increasing popularity in China, the sale price could be more than $2 billion, Bloomberg says.

Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 1-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir, previously owned a minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets. However, he decided to sell his share back in 2013 when he launched his sports agency, Roc Nation Sports. As an owner of an NBA team, he would have been disqualified from representing any of the league’s players.

“Our newest endeavor is committed to building the brands of professional athletes as we have done for some of today’s top music artists,” the 47-year-old rapper wrote in a letter on his website at the time. “For Roc Nation Sports to function at its fullest potential, NBA rules stipulate that I relinquish my ownership in the Brooklyn Nets.”

The Carters aren’t the only stars to invest in athletics. Justin Timberlake owns a portion of his hometown NBA team, the Memphis Grizzlies, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are minority owners of the Philadelphia 76ers.



