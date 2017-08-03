BENS/BACKGRID

She's beaming! Beyoncé looked incredible while enjoying a date night with her husband, Jay-Z, on Wednesday, August 2, less than two months after the couple welcomed twins Rumi and Sir.

Queen Bey, 35, and the "4:44" rapper, 47, stepped out for a romantic dinner at Sushi Park in a mini-mall on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. She showed off her post-baby body in a blue and white striped dress, which featured a low-cut neckline, billowing sleeves and a tie waist.

Beyoncé accessorized the look with several gold choker necklaces and a small red handbag, wearing her honey locks in loose curls. Meanwhile, Jay-Z rocked a black jacket, dark pants and a black hat. He was spotted lovingly caressing his wife's back as they left the restaurant.

The happy couple, who secretly tied the knot in April 2008, became a family of five on June 13 when the "Formation" singer gave birth to Rumi and Sir at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. The twins joined Bey and Hov's firstborn, daughter Blue Ivy.

"She's proud and very excited. She's a good big sister, she really is," Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, said of Blue, 5, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July. "We're very excited! It's a wonderful experience."

The "Hold Up" songstress has not spoken publicly about her two new bundles of joy, though she did share the first photo of them on Instagram on July 14 in honor of their one-month birthday. The stunning image has since garnered nearly 10 million double taps, making it one of the most-liked Instagram posts of all time.

