Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

New and improved! Madame Tussauds made some changes to its wax figure of Beyoncé after facing backlash on social media earlier this week.

The pop superstar’s wax twin went viral after it was returned to the wax museum’s New York City location. Many Beyhive members felt the figure had much lighter skin and lacked the curves of the real Beyoncé.

Every day is B'Day at Madame Tussauds Orlando! Come take photos with Beyonce in our Music Zone! pic.twitter.com/3CqXSsEo4j — Tussauds Orlando (@TussaudsOrlando) May 7, 2015

Then, The New York Times reported that the statue was removed from the midtown Manhattan tourist attraction on Thursday, July 20. A staff member told the paper that Beyoncé’s wax figure was “off the floor until further notice.”

The museum later clarified to Entertainment Weekly on Friday that it was simply restyling the figure, and it has been returned to the floor. “We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé,” the statement read. “We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure, and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York.”

Earlier this week, the museum also blamed the differing skin tones on poor lighting. “Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted,” Madame Tussauds New York said in a statement to The New York Times. “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage."

According to a since-deleted tweet by Madame Tussauds New York, the Beyoncé wax figure will be on display there until September. Photos of the new figure have yet to be released.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!