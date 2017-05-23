‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar Gets the Sweetest Kiss — From His Dog!

#MansBestFriend. Kunal Nayyar shared a sweet Instagram snap with his dog on Tuesday, May 23.
“#Love,” the Big Bang Theory star, 36, captioned the blurry photo of his dog seemingly attacking him with sweet kisses.
The actor enjoys sharing pics of his fury friend, whom he calls Boba Fett after the Star Wars character.
“Happy international puppy day -- to the biggest baby of them all. I thank the universe every day that you came into our lives. #bobafett,” he captioned a sweet photo of his pooch in bed on March 23.
See more cute pics of the duo below:
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!