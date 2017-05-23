‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar Gets the Sweetest Kiss — From His Dog!

A post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on May 23, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

#MansBestFriend. Kunal Nayyar shared a sweet Instagram snap with his dog on Tuesday, May 23.

“#Love,” the Big Bang Theory star, 36, captioned the blurry photo of his dog seemingly attacking him with sweet kisses.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com

The actor enjoys sharing pics of his fury friend, whom he calls Boba Fett after the Star Wars character.

“Happy international puppy day -- to the biggest baby of them all. I thank the universe every day that you came into our lives. #bobafett,” he captioned a sweet photo of his pooch in bed on March 23.

See more cute pics of the duo below:

Like father like son. Pout like you mean it. #bobafett #yesmyaccentisreal A post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on Oct 2, 2015 at 12:13pm PDT

Besties. #bobafett A post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on Mar 28, 2015 at 5:20pm PDT

I just can't.. that face... #bobafett A post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Is this why I can't have nice things? #bobafett A post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

