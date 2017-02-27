Following the news of Bill Paxton’s unexpected death on Saturday, February 25, his onscreen Big Love wife, Ginnifer Goodwin, mourned the loss at the Oscars. The Once Upon a Time star told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that it “felt wrong somehow” to attend without him.

Goodwin, 38, described Paxton as “a good friend [who had] a huge heart,” adding, “Bill was, I can say, more alive than the others, so his not being a part of the world is hard to comprehend.”

Jordan Strauss/AP Images

As previously reported, the Twister actor died of surgical complications at the age of 61 on Saturday. News of his death broke just hours before the Oscars the next day.

The Once Upon a Time actress said that it was her husband, Josh Dallas, who pushed her to carry on with her Sunday, February 26, Academy Awards plans despite Paxton’s sudden and unexpected passing.

Dallas reminded her that Paxton, best known for his parts in Aliens, Apollo 13 and Titanic, “loved everything in Hollywood history and everything with Hollywood tradition, and he would've been so furious with me if I didn’t come celebrate," she told ET. “You can always see a piece of his big heart somewhere in all of his characters – even in his villains. And so to pop one of his movies into the DVD player is to hang out with him, and I can do that whenever I need that Bill hang."

Although Paxton was not included in the “In Memoriam” video montage due to the unexpectedness of his death just prior to the awards ceremony, he was honored and remembered by presenter Jennifer Aniston, who introduced the segment by saying: “Each and every one was a beloved member of our Hollywood family, as was beloved actor and friend who left us just yesterday, Bill Paxton. All were loved, and all will be missed.”

