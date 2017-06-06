Bill Cosby has the support of his family amid his trial, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Despite the actor’s wife and childrens' absence in court, a source tells Us that “Camille will be in the courtroom later in the trial" and that "Bill's wife and daughters both fully support him.”

The couple have been married for 50 years and are the parents of daughters Erika, Evin, Erinn and Ensa. Their son, Ennis, was murdered in January 1997.

The Cosby Show alum, 79, is on trial for indecent assault. The TV icon, who pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault in the case, went to court for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, June 6.

On Monday, the first witness, Kelly Johnson, gave a tearful testimony about allegedly being drugged and sexually assaulted by the comedian in 1996. Johnson claimed that Cosby gave her a white pill and that she woke up later half-naked in his bed.

"I remember him being behind me, making those grunting sounds. I remember wanting to pull up my dress and wanting to cover myself but not being able to," Johnson said on the stand.

Cosby, who has been supported in court by on-screen daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam, is on trial for allegedly drugging and molesting another woman named Andrea Constand in 2004. Constand is expected to testify later in the week.

As previously reported, at least 50 other women have also claimed that Cosby sexually assaulted them. The actor has previously denied all allegations.

