A post shared by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

— Billie Lourd rang in her 25th birthday with stylish Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts who rocked a Cotton On Body one piece and Dear Frances shoes to the party.



— Rita Ora, Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland enjoyed bites at Catch LA following the premiere of ABC's Boy Band.



— Calvin Harris surprised guests at the Treats! magazine Issue 12 release party with a DJ set at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood.



— Olivia Munn grabbed lunch in a white tee, jean skirt and Pared sunnies in West Hollywood.

— Pink and Carey Hart shed tears during a WW11 dance experience during 'Seeing You' in NYC.



— Seth Rogen, Sam Caitlin and Evan Goldberg discussed the second season of Preacher at an Audi hosted event in L.A.



— Jessica Hall attended the premiere of Battle Scars at the Ahyra Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017

— Angela Simmons brought son, Sutton Joseph, to the International Faith & Family Film Festival at MegaFest in Dallas where she spoke on the Hollywood Millennials panel.



— A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator surprised fans during day two of Budweiser presents Budland to celebrate Budweiser’s new California state bottles in L.A.



— Selma Blair shared a photo of herself pole dancing in her Lucas Hugh gear on Instagram.



— Brandi Cyrus attended the launch of Forever 21's #WeAreForever pre-fall 2017 collection and campaign with an exclusive event in L.A.



— Smashbox celebrated the opening of its first free-standing studio store in Venice, C.A.



Greg Rhein

— Adrian Grenier celebrated his 41st birthday at Hotel Chantelle, where his band, The Skins, performed for him and his closest friends in NYC.



— Lupus L.A. ambassador, Niles Fitch, celebrated his sweet 16 with his This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore, Logan Shroyer and Hannah Zeile.



