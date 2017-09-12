Billie Lourd opened up about her late mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds during her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, September 12.

Fisher costarred alongside her only child in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters later this year, prior to her death in December 2016. "It was incredible," Lourd, 25, explained of the experience. "I'm a big believer of things happening for a reason, and I think I ended up in that movie for a reason. It was really incredible for us to get to have that experience together."

A few months after Fisher filmed her final appearance as Princess Leia (now General Leia Organa), she and Reynolds died just one day apart. The Wishful Drinking author passed away of cardiac arrest at age 60, while the Singin' in the Rain actress died of a stroke at age 84. "I got a lot of goddesses [in my life]," Lourd said on Ellen before reflecting on her life since the movie icons' deaths.

"It's completely surreal," she said. "There's no way to really explain it, and it's so hard to talk about. If I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. If I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. It's really hard to know what to say about it because it is so surreal and impossible to deal with."

Lourd, who was named the sole beneficiary of her mother's estate, is an accomplished actress, too. In addition to her role in the upcoming Star Wars flick, she starred in Scream Queens and American Horror Story: Cult, the current season of the FX anthology. "They did not want me to act all, my dad [Bryan Lourd] and my mom, 'cause they were both in the industry and saw that it's not really the best place to want your child to go into," she confessed.

The Hollywood scion refused to discuss American Horror Story though, in an attempt to avoid spoiling future episodes. "I'm gonna ruin this and get fired," she joked.

