Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner Have Split

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner have split after several months of dating, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Scream Queens costars first went public with their romance in early December when they were spotted kissing and cuddling at a cast party for the Fox series. Their costar Keke Palmer shared their PDA on Snapchat.



Later that month, Lautner, 25, supported Lourd, 24, after the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds one day apart. He accompanied Lourd to their joint memorial service on January 6.

"Taylor has been at Billie's house every day, taking care of her. He's by her side constantly, trying to help her through this,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. "He has been trying to figure out the best way to help her cope during this difficult time.”

The Twilight hunk also met Lourd's family in April and hung out with her father, Bryan Lourd, and his husband, Bruce Bozzi, during a trip to St. Barts. The young couple were seen wrapping their arms around each other and making out in the ocean on the vacation. They also attended Stagecoach country music festival together the same month.

The couple, who have frequently shared Instagram photos together, have not posted a pic together for more than a month. Lautner last shared a selfie with Lourd in Arizona on May 24.

