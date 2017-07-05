The war continues. After Rob Kardashian accused his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna of cheating and posted her nude photos on Instagram on Wednesday, July 5, she retaliated by claiming that he's physically abusive.

"Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try to act [like] it never happen !!!!!" the model alleged in a since-deleted Snapchat post the same day. "U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian."

In a second Snapchat post, which has also been removed, she added, "The light will come to the light."

Kardashian, 30, blasted Chyna, 29, in a series of explicit Instagram posts on Wednesday morning for allegedly using drugs and cheating on him with several men. He also shared a few NSFW pictures of her breasts, butt and vagina, all of which were promptly taken down for violating the photo-sharing app's no-nudity policy.



"Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person," the Arthur George sock designer captioned a video of the reality star kissing an unidentified man. "Come spend time with your daughter instead of f--king me and then this dude right after. U need help." (Kardashian and Chyna share 7-month-old daughter Dream.)

In his other posts, Kardashian claimed he "spent a million alone in the past 2 months" on necklaces, a watch, a Ferrari and other gifts for Chyna. He also alleged that she uses "alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E," and underwent a $100,000 weight-loss surgery after giving birth to Dream.



The former couple announced their engagement in April 2016 after just three months of dating. A month later, the Lashed Bar owner confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child, Dream, who was born that November. The on-off pair called off their engagement in February.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian's rep and Chyna's rep and lawyer for comment.

