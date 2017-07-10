The allegations continue. In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, July 10, Blac Chyna accuses Rob Kardashian of physically abusing her. The allegations come as part of Chyna’s request for a temporary restraining order after Kardashian went on a social media rant against her on Wednesday, July 5, posing nude photos of her and accusing her of cheating and doing drugs.

According to the documents, Kardashian and Chyna split in December 2016, and on April 8, 2017, Kardashian allegedly “punched [Chyna] knocking her to the ground. She retreated inside her bedroom, but he broke the door to her bedroom.” After allegedly gaining access inside her room, Kardashian then “trashed her closet" before leaving.

Chyna further claimed in the court documents that “on April 8, 2017, Rob Kardashian hit me on the side, knocking me down and leaving a bruise. I had difficulty walking after that. I went to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he broke the hinges off my door.”

The Lashed Bar owner, 29, also claimed that her injuries lasted “days.”

The memo also acknowledges that Kardashian, 30, owns a gun and that he’s allegedly “threatened to kill himself in the past.” Chyna also noted she is “terrified” of Kardashian.

As previously reported, Chyna was granted the temporary restraining order on Monday. The 30-year-old has to stay 100 yards away from her and can’t post photos of Chyna, her son King Cairo, or their daughter Dream on social media. The former stripper was accompanied by her lawyer Lisa Bloom in court, while Kardashian’s attorneys Robert Shapiro and Sam Klein appeared on his behalf.

Kardashian’s attorney previously stated that the realty star would not fight Chyna in court and that his behavior was “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets." That said, the Arthur George sock designer’s legal team has also since claimed abuse. According to Shapiro, the reality personality has surveillance camera footage of Chyna physically attacking him.

The couple, who surprised fans with their shocking engagement in April 2016 after just weeks of dating, are the parents of 8-month-old Dream.

Chyan and Kardashian are due back in court in August.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian for comment.

