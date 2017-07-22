Blac Chyna has moved on from Rob Kardashian and she doesn’t care who knows it. Just one day after the model appeared in a video with her new man, rapper Mechie — who showed off a tattoo bearing her initials — the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in Miami on Friday, July 21.

A post shared by Hive🐝Navy⚓️🅱️ardi 🦄ChynaDoll+ (@melanindiamonds) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Chyna, 29, looked fantastic in a pink lace mini dress and grinned for cameras while hosting an appearance at Mynt Lounge. Later, Mechie (real name: Demetrius Harris) admired Chyna’s fit body and nuzzled her cleavage as they hit the dance floor. He was also spotted resting his hand on her butt, and the new couple held hands.

DAME / BACKGRID

The two have a history together: he’s the person in bed with Chyna in the video that Kardashian shared during his infamous July 5 social media rant, where he blasted his ex, with whom he shares daughter Dream, 8 months.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f--king me and then this dude right after. U need help,” the 30-year-old wrote.

TBA / MEGA

During his tirade, which started on Instagram and ended on Twitter, Kardashian revealed he believed his ex had gotten pregnant “out of spite” over his half-sister Kylie Jenner’s relationship with rapper Tyga — with whom Chyna shares son King Cairo, 4. The reality TV star also claimed that he had spent $100,000 on her post-pregnancy bod.

Chyna — who will be appearing in Nicki Minaj’s upcoming music video for “Rake It Up” — has been granted a temporary restraining order against her former fiancé.

After going on a brief social media hiatus, Kardashian returned to Twitter on Friday, July 21, and posted an adorable photo of Dream sitting in a ball pit.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!