The social media war continues. Blac Chyna took to Snapchat on Wednesday, July 5, to seemingly taunt her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian after he went on a social media rampage earlier in the day, posting nude photos of her and accusing her of cheating on him and doing drugs.

As previously reported, Kardashian went on a since-removed Instagram rant about his ex, claiming that he paid for her cars, bills, surgeries and gifted her with expensive jewelry and a diamond Rolex only to have her cheat on him.

After hitting back with claims that Kardashian also cheated and was physically abusive in a since-deleted video, Chyna took to Snapchat again later in the day and appeared to taunt the Arthur George sock creator.

In a video, the Lashed Bar owner shows off her diamond watch to the tune of Drake’s song “Cameras.” She captioned the video shot “LOL.”

Instagram has since deleted Kardashian’s account. (The social media site doesn’t allow nude images.) He then turned to Twitter, where he reposted the nude photos and alleged screenshots of their texts. The photos have since been removed again, but Kardashian’s tweets about his ex are still active on his feed.

“Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video... of another man in our bed,” he tweeted earlier Wednesday. “But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months … Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat. But she couldn't remain loyal and cheated and f--ked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it's sad. We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same. I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”

