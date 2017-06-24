Blac Chyna was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, June 24, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the reality star, 29, was driving through Studio City, California, when her white Rolls-Royce was rear-ended by another vehicle at approximately 2:30 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department officers detained the other driver and administered several DUI tests, though it is unclear if the motorist was arrested.



Chyna was reportedly taken into an ambulance and checked out by paramedics for 45 minutes. She appeared to be physically unharmed and was picked up by an unidentified friend soon after being released by the emergency officials, TMZ reports.

Us Weekly has reached out to Chyna's rep for comment.

The scary incident came less than a week after the model celebrated Father's Day with her on-off fiancé, Rob Kardashian, and their 7-month-old daughter, Dream. Despite the cordial family outing, the former couple are still working out their issues.

"Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul," Chyna told Cosmopolitan of her relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, earlier this year. "I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."



