Saving cake, er, face? Blac Chyna wished her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian a happy birthday on Friday, March 17. The makeup artist, 29, shared a throwback photo from their trip to Legoland with the caption: “Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️”

Her shout-out comes just weeks after the exes' most recent split. As previously reported, Chyna and the Arthur George sock designer, who turns 30 today, called it quits in February and are living apart. Additionally, a source told Us Weekly that the second season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, is on hold.

Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment)

The volatile couple, parents of 4-month-old daughter Dream, had been on the rocks since December. “They are definitely not living together,” a source told Us earlier this month, confirming “they’re still broken up.”

As for their reality TV careers, filming has been put on hold given their current relationship. “They can’t even get through a day together — logistically they can’t do it. They coparent Dream, but they don’t spend time together with Dream,” another insider told Us.

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Despite their split, Kardashian, who has a history of depression, has been “in a good place,” another insider told Us.

“He’s in a really positive mood again,” the insider previously said of the birthday boy. “Everything was moving so fast with the relationship, the baby, the engagement and the show that this break has been really good for both of them.”

Click here to see how Rob’s famous family members celebrated his birthday.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!