Blake Heron Dead: ‘Shiloh’ Actor Dies At 35

Blake Heron, known for his role as Marty Preston in 1996’s Shiloh, died on Friday, September 8, in his Los Angeles home, TMZ reports. He was 35.



According to the site, Heron was discovered dead by his girlfriend at his home, where paramedics spent 40 minutes trying to revive him.

TMZ reports that no illegal drugs were found at the scene. Heron had battled heroin addiction, for which he had completed rehab days prior to his passing.

The actor recently appeared in a documentary called A Thousand Junkies that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. In the film, he discussed heartbreaking experiences he endured as a result of his addiction. “Coming from a long line of drug addicts and alcoholics, I think it’s just in my genes,” he said. “From a very early age I was intrigued by the darker side of life.”

“I started doing drugs when I was about 12,” he continued. “At about 21 I just completely lost all touch with myself and reality and made heroin my absolute number one priority and literally lost everything.”

He added: “I lost everything, but most importantly I lost myself. I felt like I lost my soul.”

Heron also appeared in We Were Soldiers and 11:13, Good vs Evil and Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher.

