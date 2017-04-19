Blake Lively Googled Herself and It ‘Ended in Full Depression’

Ignorance is bliss! Blake Lively revealed that it’s hard dealing with haters on the internet and more secrets in a new behind-the-scenes video.

In a clip from Variety’s Power of Women NY cover shoot, the Shallows actress, 29, answered seven rapid-fire questions about herself. When asked if she Googles herself, she said, “I have before and it’s just ended in full depression. So I think it’s a good rule of thumb not to Google yourself because the internet is not nice.”

She also brought up her family and revealed the last movie she watched was The Wizard of Oz. “My daughter’s in love with it, so I watch it probably 60 times a week,” she said. The Gossip Girl alum shares daughters James, 2, and Inez, 6 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively sweetly said her mom was her role model and gave the best advice about balancing a career and motherhood. “My mom was really great because my my mom had a career and had 5 kids,” she said. “[It was] a lot of mute or covering the phone because we were screaming in the background while she was trying to work. Don’t compromise one for the other. You can do both fantastically, and some days you’ll do both horribly. As long as you’re happy and give your family all the love and attention they need, it all sort of falls into place.”

Another interesting fact: Her first New York City apartment wasn’t as glamorous as her Upper East Side penthouse in Gossip Girl. “My first New York City apartment was really, really, really tiny. The kitchen and the closet were the same room, but it was really exciting having my own place,” she said. “I had too many cake pans that I brought from home, that I had growing up and my mom gave me. It was nice."

