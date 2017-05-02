Blake Shelton Gives Update on Gwen Stefani’s Ruptured Eardrum

His honey bee is on the mend! Blake Shelton gave an update on Gwen Stefani's ruptured eardrum during a Voice press junket on Monday, May 1.

"She's getting better," the 40-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "Something like that is just slow, when you pop-blow your eardrum out, I don’t even know how that happens. But she says she can hear now."

Late last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Stefani, 47, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A. for the injury, which happened during a flight on April 25.

The medical issue forced Stefani to cancel her appearance at the annual Power of Love gala in Las Vegas. She filmed an apology video, which was reportedly shown at the event. "I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight, but I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my dear friend Ronald Perelman," she said in the clip, via Daily Mail.

Despite the incident, Shelton says his love will be "all right."

"She'll be singing tomorrow [on The Voice]," he told ET. "She's tough."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!