Blue Ivy Is Sharing Her Fashion Sense With Rumi and Sir

She got it from her mama. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s 5-year-old, Blue Ivy, is so into fashion that she helps dress her tiny siblings, 3-month-old Rumi and Sir, an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Says the insider of the tot, who favors Gucci, Lilly Pulitzer and Dolce & Gabbana, “She’s always picking out cute clothes for them.”

Courtesy Beyonce

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Among the garb she can choose from: lots of matching outfits, says a source. Ahead of the twins’ June arrival, the 5-time Grammy winner, 36, dispatched an assistant to pick out charming outfits. “She would do the shopping and then bring it home,” notes the source. “Beyoncé loved shopping for them.”



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Blue, meanwhile, just loves her siblings. The insider says the twins’ nursery at the couple’s 16,107-square-foot, 10-bedroom Malibu rental is Blue’s first stop when she gets home from school. “She’ll run up to see how they’re doing,” notes the source. “She’s always checking on them and helping take care of them.”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Her “great sister instincts” charm the “Lemonade” singer and the 21-time Grammy-winning rapper, 47. Says the source, “They’re so proud.”

And enamored with their growing brood. Rumi and Sir “are already getting so big,” says the insider, noting that Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, has also been on hand “to help look after the twins.” Grandma Tina is loving her new gig. As she told E! News at the HollyRod Foundation’s Design Care event in L.A. in July, “Oh, the kids are wonderful but the best thing is that you can give them back.”



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For more on Beyoncé and Jay Z, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.