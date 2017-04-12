Sending him love! Bob Harper revealed the surprising star that reached out to him following his heart attack during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, April 11. Watch the video above!

"Howard Stern. Him and [his wife] Beth, they reached out to me," Harper, 51, told host Cohen, 48, and fellow guest Rachel Dratch. "Then Howard sent me a video of naked men doing yoga. Beth was like, 'You're gonna give him another heart attack!' I love him."

When asked if he received well-wishes from any Biggest Loser stars, he added: "I heard from almost everyone."

Bravo

As previously reported, the personal trainer stopped breathing after he finished a workout with friends at the gym on February 12. He was given CPR and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"When I heard that you had cardiac arrest I didn't know that meant that you technically died," Cohen said on Tuesday night. "I technically died," Harper replied. "There was a piece of paper from the doctor that said, 'Cause of death: cardiac arrest.' That's a wake up call!"

Earlier this month, Harper said on the Today show that he had a "6 percent survival rate" and that he didn't take prior warning signs seriously enough.

"I fainted one time in the gym, I started having these dizzy spells and I just kind of overlooked them," he recalled to Cohen. "[I] just adapted, which was just the dumbest [thing to do]. I kicked myself over and over again about that."

