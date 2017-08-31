Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

Bobby Brown had a change of heart. The singer was supposed to be a contestant on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, but bowed out at the last minute, sources tell Us Weekly.



“Bobby Brown was originally slated to be on this new season of DWTS, but recently pulled out,” one source tells Us. “There were issues with his contract, and he couldn’t come to an agreement with ABC that it would be worth it to do the show.”

So far, Property Brothers star Drew Scott is the only celebrity that’s been officially confirmed as part of the cast. Scott and his partner Emma Slater appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 30, to announce the news. “We’ve actually done two rehearsals,” the realtor said. “I’m an athletic guy. I’m a sporty guy, and I like taking on a challenge, but I’ve never danced before and she is the best. She won last season, so I want to make it my duty to get her a second Mirrorball.”



Scott, 39, revealed that his black belt in karate is giving him an edge. “We’ve actually been finding that the coordination and the movement from my karate is definitely helping me on the dance floor,” he said. “I won’t be doing roundhouse kicks or Chuck Norris-style moves."

As for the pros, many of the fan-favorites are returning. Mark Ballas will be back in the ballroom after taking two seasons off to star on Broadway’s Jersey Boys. Troupe dancer Alan Bersten is making his debut as a full-time pro after filling in for Maks Chmerkovskiy when he got injured last season. The other returning pros that have been announced so far are Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.