Be still, our hearts! A 5-year-old boy from Louisville, Kentucky, requested that he get a haircut just like his friend’s so he can trick his teacher, and his mom Lydia Stith Rosebush’s Friday, February 24, Facebook post about the cute exchange has since gone viral.



“This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair,” Rosebush wrote. “I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend. He said that he wanted his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy. He said he couldn’t wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy’s so that his teacher wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut.”

In the accompanying photo, Jax and Reddy smile and pose for the camera at their Christmas program, with Jax in a knitted red sweater and Reddy in a dapper white dress shirt, slacks, red penguin tie and gray suspenders.

Courtesy of Lydia Rosebush/Facebook

“Here’s a picture of Jax and Reddy from their Christmas program. I’m sure you all see the resemblance,” Rosebush continued. “If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”

Rosebush’s post has already garnered more than 109,000 reactions and more than 63,500 shares as of Thursday, March 1, less than one week since she first shared the sweet post to the social media site.

In an interview with ABC7 on Tuesday, February 28, Rosebush expressed surprise at the attention that her post has gained over the past few days. “This is total insanity!” she said. “I just made the post because my kid is hilarious and cute. I never anticipated this. It just struck me as funny that Jax doesn’t even notice that Reddy is a different color. When he describes Reddy he never mentions it. I thought with all the hate in the world today, we could use this lesson from an almost 5-year-old.”

According to the news station, Reddy and his older brother Enock were born in Africa and adopted by a pastor, Kevin Weldon, and his wife Debbie, when they were just 2 and 4.

“My sons do not look like me … but we are family all the same,” Weldon told ABC7. “We share the same last name, love each other with all we have, and are a forever family. One day when I am gone, they will inherit all that I have and carry on our family name.”

