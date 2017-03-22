Communication is key. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are on speaking terms again six months after they officially split, sources tell Us, though at the moment, the conversations are simply “cordial.”

“They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent,” one source close to Jolie, 41, tells Us. “It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Another insider says that it was the Maleficent actress who first reached out, and that Pitt, 53, was open to talking because “he knows that’s what’s best for the kids.”

Says the source: “They are only speaking about the kids, but have agreed that the kids’ best interest comes first and that they will be civil to one another.”

Yet another source tells Us that though the pair are now speaking to each other once again, things are far from resolved. “They are still in the process of working things out,” the third source said. “They have made taking care of the children a priority and they are still figuring out everything else.”

Jolie and Pitt made headlines last September when the actress filed for divorce from her husband of two years (and partner of 12). As previously reported, the superstar couple then endured a tough period during which Pitt was charged with allegations of child abuse. (He was cleared of the investigation in November.)

The pair’s six children, meanwhile, have been spending most of their time with their mother, while Pitt has been permitted only several monitored visits since the divorce.

In February, Jolie brought Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, with her to Cambodia, where they attended a special screening of her film First They Killed My Father. During an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos shortly afterward, Jolie confirmed that Pitt would continue to be a part of the busy brood.

“We are focusing on the health of our family,” she said at the time. “So we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family. … we will always be a family. Always.”

