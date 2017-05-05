Bradley Cooper Gets Teased by Ellen DeGeneres About His Parenting Skills

Bradley Cooper made his first TV appearance since becoming a dad when he dropped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, May, 5. Watch it above!

At the start of the sit-down, DeGeneres, 59, poked fun at the 42-year-old actor, who has stayed mum about his baby girl since her birth last month. “I don’t know if you know this, but you have a baby,” the comedian quipped. Cooper feigned surprise, saying, “What?”



Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres replied: “Just going to let you know you have a baby. When you get home, you should look for it. It’s somewhere in your house.”

Cooper and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper on March 21. They have yet to talk about her or share a photo of their bundle of joy.



John Walton/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com

DeGeneres brought up Cooper’s daughter again later in the show. “I know you don’t want to talk about the baby,” she said. "I just want to say I knew you’d be a good father when I saw you in American Sniper. Let’s show the clip. He’s so good with a baby, please watch.”

The TV host then rolled a clip from the 2014 action drama. The now-viral scene shows Cooper’s character Chris Kyle holding a fake baby doll while having a serious discussion with his wife. At one point, Cooper — who plays a decorated U.S. Navy Seal and sniper — uses his thumb to nudge the baby’s arm in an attempt to make it look alive.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

As previously reported, the Oscar-nominated film was called out for using a doll in place of an real baby. American Sniper executive producer Jason Hall later explained that the first baby got sick and the second baby was a no-show, so they went with a doll instead. Cooper first joked about the scene with DeGeneres in October 2015.

"I can’t believe you. We already went through this before,” Cooper said on Friday. "It never gets old."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!