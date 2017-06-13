Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Denise Truscello/WireImage

Her side of the story. Brandi Glanville is refuting ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s reasoning for looking at her social media.

Glanville, 44 — who shares sons Mason, 13, and Jake, 10, with Cibrian, 43 — previously accused the Rosewood actor’s wife, LeAnn Rimes, of allegedly stalking her and her boyfriend, Donald “DJ” Friese, at Nobu in Malibu last month.

"Stalking my boyfriend to show up with my kids was the last straw," tweeted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum on Friday, June 9. She also shared a screenshot of one of Friese's Snapchats, which appeared to show that Rimes had viewed four of his posts prior to arriving at the restaurant. On Tuesday, June 13, Cibrian addressed the drama in an exclusive statement to Us, which Glanville does not agree with.



"[Eddie’s] statement does not explain why LeAnn and her assistant were both viewing my boyfriend’s Snapchats prior to our arrival at the restaurant. At the moment we saw them at Nobu we questioned the timing and saw they had viewed the Snapchats prior. This happened while we were at the restaurant. He states he looked at them after he got home,” Glanville tells Us. “To justify your wife's stalking of my boyfriend's social media as you were 'concerned' as to what we might post seems a bit far-fetched.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author adds, “I am not interested in this back-and-forth game. I am asking for them to leave us alone and not monitor our lives through social media and other methods."

However, Cibrian claimed to Us earlier that "Brandi was very drunk and after already being at our table, started to come back again. Her boyfriend 'ran interference' and came to ask if she could take photos with the kids.” According to the Playboy Club alum, he and Rimes, 34, looked at Glanville’s social media after the dinner.

"After witnessing Brandi's behavior at the restaurant I was concerned about what pictures Brandi might post. We looked at their socials after we got home to make sure there was nothing of concern,” he added. “That's exactly how it all went down."

Cibrian and Glanville divorced in 2010, one year after the actor and Rimes fell in love on the 2009 set of Lifetime’s made-for-TV movie Northern Lights. The “I Need You” singer and Cibrian tied the knot in April 2011.

