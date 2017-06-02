Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness on Plane

R&B singer Brandy Norwood was rushed to the hospital on Friday, June 2, after losing consciousness onboard a flight at LAX. According to ABC7, officers and paramedics responded to a report of an "unconscious or almost unconscious" passenger shortly after all passengers had boarded a Delta Airlines plane.

The Los Angeles Fire and Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that responders transported a patient from LAX via ambulance after responding to the call around 6:17 a.m. PT.

ABC7 reports that the plane had not yet departed the gate when Delta employees called authorities.

Brandy, who recently shot down rumors that she’s pregnant, was reportedly fully conscious by the time she was escorted off the aircraft, police told ABC7.

According to TMZ, the singer is now in stable condition.

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

