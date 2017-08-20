Way better than Will Ferrell’s version in Stepbrothers! Britney Spears slayed a live cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” during her Piece of Me show in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 19.

Britney singing "Something to Talk About" live 😵 #shook #pieceofme A post shared by Joey Monroe (@joeymonroe) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

The “Slumber Party” singer prefaced her showstopping performance with a not-so-subtle shot at her critics, saying, “So I’ve been doing a lot of thinking lately, right? This morning I woke up and I was like, ‘There’s a lot of things going on in the world’ and stuff, but basically I looked and I was like, you know what, the press and the media my whole life … you know, it's really crazy, one minute they tear you down and they’re really horrible, and the next minute you’re on top of the world, you know?”

“I’ve never really spoke about it, you know, and I’m a Southern girl. I’m from Louisiana,” she continued as the audience cheered. “I’m from the South and I like to keep it real, so I want to just make sure I keep having you m--fers something to talk about ok?”

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner, 35, has used her powerful pipes to quiet haters who say she can’t sing without backup vocals — in June, she sang a live version of “Happy Birthday” to her bodyguard Jacob during a show in Singapore.

#britneyspears sings happy birthday #pieceofme #singapore A post shared by #hjfl (@ihjflr) on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Earlier this year, when asked during an interview how much of her show is sung live, Spears answered, “I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think I don’t sing live. Because I’m dancing so much, um, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.”

She added, “It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever gives me credit for it, you know?”

