Stronger than yesterday. Britney Spears is returning to the stage after a mass shooting took place in Las Vegas on October 1. The singer announced on Thursday, October 5, that she is continuing her Piece of Me residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday, October 11.

We’ll get through this together ❤️ See you Wednesday #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/tKqeFMfTiy — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 6, 2017

The “Gimme More” songstress, 35, posted a photo of herself on Twitter and Instagram that was taken at one of her shows to share the news with fans, writing: “We’ll get through this together ❤️ See you Wednesday #VegasStrong.”

Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers 🙏 #PrayForLasVegas‬ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

On October 2, the mom of two reacted to the news of the massacre, which left 58 dead and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire on thousands of attendees at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, with a tribute to the victims via Instagram: “Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers 🙏 #PrayForLasVegas.”

Other fellow Las Vegas performers, including Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez, have also shown their support for the city in the wake of the attack. Dion returned to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, October 3, and dedicated the proceeds of her performance to the victims and their loved ones.

“We dedicate tonight's show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need,” Dion said at the show.

Lopez postponed three of her All I Have concerts that were scheduled for the week. The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer released a statement saying: "Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred. Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families." On Instagram on Monday, October 2, she wrote, "I [love] Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning.”

