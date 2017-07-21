David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

New adorable couple alert! Brooklyn Beckham is dating Madison Beer, Us Weekly can confirm.

The duo, both 18, first stepped out together at a concert in Los Angeles last week and were spotted dining with Beckham’s mom, Victoria Beckham, at Catch LA on Thursday, July 20.

According to an eyewitness, Brooklyn and Beer “arrived hand-in-hand and in between bites got cuddly and flirty.”

The couple were spotted shopping at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Friday, July 21.



Beer was discovered by Justin Bieber in 2012 while singing a cover of the Etta James classic “At Last” on YouTube. The “Love Yourself” singer signed Beer to Island Records and even appeared in her first music video.

Brooklyn previously dated Chloe Grace Moretz. They dated on and off for years after meeting in 2014.

Beer was last linked to Jack Gilinsky.

