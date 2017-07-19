Brooks Ayers isn’t bothered by ex Vicki Gunvalson revealing she no longer has feelings for him. “I’ve moved on with my life,” the businessman tells Us Weekly exclusively in response to the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s recent comments about him. "I don’t really care what she thinks or says.”

Gunvalson, 55, spoke frankly about her ex during a Monday, July 17, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I don’t love Brooks anymore,” she said. “There’s no love. He was a person in my life and my past and I cared for him at that time, but no, I don’t love Brooks.”

“I dated Brooks for four and a half [years]. It's like, come on,” she said earlier in the conversation. "We weren't engaged, we weren't married, it was a boyfriend for a limited bit of my time. There is no status with Brooks.”

The former couple split in August 2015. Their drama continued following their breakup when Ayers admitted to fabricating medical documents about his cancer diagnosis, which Gunvalson denied any knowledge of. "Through the first five years of dating Vicki, I was coined as a con man, low life, gold digger, dead beat, etc. Nothing could be further from the truth in reality, yet this alone makes for great TV and for controversy,” Ayers told Us in March 2016. "Vicki is a lot of things, but stupid? Hardly. A liar? Hardly. She is known for being a driven workaholic who demands perfection.”

He added: "Vicki was my partner for five years and I believe the show was the demise of our relationship. She is a woman of integrity and compassion, and would never lie about something so serious as this."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.



