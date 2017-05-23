She has a good point. Caila Quinn spoke exclusively with Us Weekly Video about her thoughts on The Bachelorette season 13 premiere and shared why she believes Rachel Lindsay gave Lucas (a.k.a. the “Whaboom Guy”) the final rose of the night. See what she had to say in the video above!

As viewers saw on Monday, May 22, Lucas became a polarizing character on night one of the ABC dating competition thanks to his hyperactive personality and strange “Whaboom!” catchphrase. Though he didn’t mesh well with the other men, Quinn — who competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor — thinks viewers might not have seen every single interaction between Lucas and Lindsay.

“We don’t know what they edit [on] night one. For example, there was a girl my season who they showed only speaking Russian on the first episode. But she spoke English to [Ben] the whole time. But [viewers] only saw her speak Russian, so everyone’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, she doesn’t speak English,’” Quinn told Us’ Christina Garibaldi and Jamie Blynn during a Bachelorette Facebook Live panel on Tuesday, May 23. “So for this, they’re just showing his quirky side and maybe there was something deeper that happened.”

The WithLoveCaila.com founder also told Us that she was very much impressed with Lindsay’s calm demeanor. “If she had any nerves, she hid them really well. I thought she looked stunning, like an angel in that white dress,” she said of the Dallas-based lawyer. “So it was picture perfect.”

Asked to describe her first night on The Bachelor, Quinn, who was Higgins’ second runner-up on the reality series, told Us that she wasn’t as relaxed as Lindsay seemed to be.

“I think you just put so much pressure on yourself because this is what you’ve been waiting for for so long. You don’t wanna embarrass yourself in front of all of America and you just feel like all eyes are on you,” the Ohio native explained. “So yeah, I think you just kind of blank out at this point. But everyone did a really good job [on the Bachelorette premiere] — especially Rachel.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

