Caitlyn Jenner admitted that she’s drifted from the Kardashian clan in a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday, April 21.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to,” the former Olympian, 67, told Sawyer, 71. “A couple of them … I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?’”

Jenner added that when she is in touch with some of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she’s the one who’s initiating conversations.

“Nobody calls that much,” she continued. “I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.”

ABC News

An insider previously told Us that the Kardashian sisters were “upset” after reading an advance copy of her upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life. “Cait’s talking about the family but didn’t speak to them first, just like she did with the Vanity Fair interview,” the source told Us. “They’re tired of being caught off guard.”

Jenner shares two daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, with ex-wife Kris Jenner, and helped raise Kris’ four kids from her previous marriage to Robert Kardashian — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. The LGBT spokeswoman also has four other children (Brody, Brandon, Cassandra and Burt) from her first two marriages.

In a statement to ABC News, the Jenner children expressed their support for their dad. “We love our father and have a deep admiration for her bravery in pursuit of becoming a more authentic version of herself,” the statement reads. “Every family is different with its own unique set of milestones, but we can honestly say that Caitlyn’s gender transition has brought our family closer together and for that we are grateful.”

Jenner also addressed her headline-making Vanity Fair cover from June 2015, in which she first presented herself to the public as Caitlyn after decades of living as Bruce.

“I know my kids, they thought, ‘You know what, it’s a little too much,’” she said Friday. “But, from my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years. To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important and [I wanted] the shock value. I wanted to end the old Bruce, my old life, and that picture did it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!