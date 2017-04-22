Next question, please! Caitlyn Jenner confirmed that she underwent gender reassignment surgery during a wide-ranging 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday, April 21, but didn’t want to say too much about the procedure itself.



“I’m not going to dwell on that subject,” the former Olympian, 67, told Sawyer, 71. “It’s not an appropriate question to ask a trans person.” Jenner did, however, reveal that she went under the knife this past January.

The reality star clarified that even though she opted to undergo the surgery and decided to write about it in her new memoir, she “wasn’t less a woman the day before I had the surgery than the day after the surgery, because that did not define who I am as a human being.” Rather, she said, what makes a woman a woman is “what’s between your ears.”

ABC News

“I’ve grown into Caitlyn,” she continued. “It’s tough to take 65 years of being Bruce and being male, and then like, overnight, everything changes. At first you don’t know how to handle it.”

Jenner came out as transgender in April 2015, and made headlines a few months later, in June 2015, when she covered Vanity Fair wearing a strapless white bodysuit.

“I know my kids, they thought, ‘You know what, it’s a little too much,’” she said. “But, from my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years. To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important and [I wanted] the shock value. I wanted to end the old Bruce, my old life, and that picture did it.”

Jenner shares two daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, with ex-wife Kris Jenner, and helped raise Kris’ four kids from her previous marriage to Robert Kardashian — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. But she admitted in the 20/20 interview that she's become "distant" from some members of the Kardashian clan. The LGBT spokeswoman also has four other children (Brody, Brandon, Cassandra and Burt) from her first two marriages.

Overall, however, Jenner said that she feels “happy” with where she’s at. “[There is] peace in my soul,” she told Swayer. “All that confusion has left me.” Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, is out Tuesday, April 25.

